WHO expert warned Covid-19 could never go away like HIV

WHO expert warned Covid-19 could never go away like HIV

WHO expert warned Covid-19 could never go away like HIV

WHO - In a daily briefing, “This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities," Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO executive director, says.

"This virus may never go away." More than 4.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

