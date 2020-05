Union Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari said that people need to learn art of living with coronavirus.

"Mask is mandatory, maintain more than one meter distance, use sanitiser every time entering into house and office," Gadkari said.

Reacting on the opening of malls, salons and beauty parlours, Gadkari said that he is expecting them to open soon but, people need to follow guidelines given by the Centre.