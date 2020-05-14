'Coronavirus may never go away': WHO issues warning

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
The World Health Organisation has warned that Coronavirus may never go away completely.

Dr. Michael Ryan said that Covid-19 may become just another endemic virus like HIV.

He said that nobody can predict when this virus will disappear and added that the only chance of eliminating the virus is a highly effective vaccine.

