'Coronavirus may never go away': WHO issues warning
The World Health Organisation has warned that Coronavirus may never go away completely.
Dr. Michael Ryan said that Covid-19 may become just another endemic virus like HIV.
He said that nobody can predict when this virus will disappear and added that the only chance of eliminating the virus is a highly effective vaccine.
