Toddler fighting COVID-19 blows kisses to hospital staff Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published 1 hour ago Toddler fighting COVID-19 blows kisses to hospital staff This is the heartwarming moment a toddler fighting COVID-19 blew kisses to hospital staff who are helping to save her life.The little girl is being looked after at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh city, India.The cute clip shows her interacting with the medic - dressed head to toe in protective clothing - while standing on her hospital bed.The adorable girl blows kisses to the staff, before shaking the medic's hand.The little girl tested positive for the virus and is still in hospital, but recovering well.Her mother tested negative, unlike the rest of the family, who were treated and discharged.The clip was filmed on May 4. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Toddler fighting COVID-19 blows kisses to hospital staff This is the heartwarming moment a toddler fighting COVID-19 blew kisses to hospital staff who are helping to save her life.The little girl is being looked after at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh city, India.The cute clip shows her interacting with the medic - dressed head to toe in protective clothing - while standing on her hospital bed.The adorable girl blows kisses to the staff, before shaking the medic's hand.The little girl tested positive for the virus and is still in hospital, but recovering well.Her mother tested negative, unlike the rest of the family, who were treated and discharged.The clip was filmed on May 4.





You Might Like

Tweets about this