Female Democrats Want Stronger Response From Biden On Tara Reade

Democratic activists and women’s groups are trying to convince Joe Biden to address the sex assault allegations against him head on.

The groups feel if that Biden's silence risks depressing turnout of women voters.

Depressed voter turnout in women potentially gives a boost to President Donald Trump.

Lucy Flores, a former Democratic stare assemblywoman in Nevada once accused Biden of touching her inappropriately.

She spoke to Bloomberg news about Biden's failure to address his past behavior with women.

“The fact that he has to be pressured every single time something in his past is brought up ... is just a complete failure as it relates to leadership.”

