Trump Death Clock Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:09s - Published 3 hours ago Trump Death Clock A Trump death clock in New York’s Times Square counts the toll of the president’s coronavirus inaction. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Christina Koehn RT @JoshuaPotash: Wow. A ‘Trump Death Clock’ was installed in Times Square to track COVID deaths due to Trump’s inaction. https://t.co/8… 25 seconds ago sahar RT @nowthisnews: Tick tock. A ‘Trump Death Clock’ has been installed in Times Square to track U.S. COVID-19 deaths due to President Trump’s… 25 seconds ago Warrior333 RT @QuriousNormie: 'Trump Death Clock' showing virus toll in real-time beamed onto Times Square billboard... https://t.co/gG6BOl0IVk 2 minutes ago Susan Bernal RT @TrumpDeathClock: The goal is to let numbers speak for themselves. They cut through the noise and circus of propaganda in the news cycle… 3 minutes ago terilynne1968 RT @zen4ever2us: TRUMP DEATH CLOCK ‼️ This is the new tRump brand. Installed in Times Square 👀 #OneVoice1 #BeTheChange4USA #TrumpDeath… 4 minutes ago TrumpIsKillingAmericans Trump Death Clock, Times Square NYC (May 8, 2020 06:00 AM EDT) https://t.co/H3sVZMCxJT via @YouTube 4 minutes ago K RT @HuffPost: A Trump death clock in New York’s Times Square counts the toll of the president’s coronavirus inaction. https://t.co/DdNkepWW… 5 minutes ago B_Rad_Gee_Zee RT @SethAbramson: (DEATH CLOCK) Here is today's WASHINGTON POST Trump Death Clock. Please RETWEET. https://t.co/0yLjVReKEZ 5 minutes ago