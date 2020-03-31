Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage

Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage

The Calgary Zoo will send its two giant pandas back to China over a shortage in bamboo supply amid the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo's president announced on Tuesday

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage

Bamboo shortage sends pandas back to China years ahead of schedule Location: Calgary, Canada Calgary Zoo has been unable to import enough bamboo to feed two giant pandas File because of flight restrictions globally The pandas arrived in Canada in 2014 Courtesy: Fedex as part of a 10-year agreement But the pair are being sent back to China where they’ll find an abundance of bamboo Bamboo makes up 99% of a giant panda’s diet They consume around 88 lbs of it per day



Recent related news from verified sources

Calgary Zoo sends pandas back to China, citing coronavirus

Amid a shortage of fresh bamboo because of travel and supply chain disruptions, the Calgary Zoo in...
FOXNews.com - Published

Bamboo shortage forces zoo to return pandas to China

Two Pandas are expected to be returned to China from a Canadian zoo due to a shortage of imported...
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

HoJi02816057

HoJi RT @cgtnamerica: Two Giant #pandas at the Calgary Zoo in Canada are the latest victims of the #coronavirus. The zoo is unable to get enough… 4 hours ago

cgtnamerica

CGTN America Two Giant #pandas at the Calgary Zoo in Canada are the latest victims of the #coronavirus. The zoo is unable to get… https://t.co/M68RD6cCfz 15 hours ago

Michael82150005

Michael Maynard RT @jdrider200: @atomicramseyguy @nationalpost If Canada took China’s way of thinking we would have infected the pandas with some that infe… 2 days ago

jdrider200

JD Man @atomicramseyguy @nationalpost If Canada took China’s way of thinking we would have infected the pandas with some t… https://t.co/7bR1STAqLG 2 days ago

TurleyFDerly

Turley F. Derly RT @Reuters: A Canadian zoo sent back two giant pandas to China after it was unable to import enough bamboo to feed them https://t.co/w75ID… 2 days ago

BatistaGii

Gina Batista @giibooks RT @lovelyti: The Calgary Zoo will send two giant pandas back to China over a shortage in bamboo supply amid the #coronavirus pandemic. 🥺 W… 2 days ago

lovelyti

lovelyti The Calgary Zoo will send two giant pandas back to China over a shortage in bamboo supply amid the #coronavirus pan… https://t.co/uAk6qXacHr 2 days ago

LocalGuysMover

Asheville MOVING CO RT @StarAdvertiser: Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage: https://t.co/Vgjm5ooNwO #coronavirus #pandas #covid19 https://t.co/0mZo… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Restrictions Lead Calgary Zoo to Return Pandas to China [Video]

COVID-19 Restrictions Lead Calgary Zoo to Return Pandas to China

A Canadian zoo is being forced to return its pandas to China early as the pandemic has caused a shortage of bamboo. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
These Pandas Are Bringing Joy to the Public [Video]

These Pandas Are Bringing Joy to the Public

While COVID-19 has shut down much of the world, parts of China are re-opening, and these pandas gave a delightful show to the public! Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published