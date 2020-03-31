Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 days ago Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage The Calgary Zoo will send its two giant pandas back to China over a shortage in bamboo supply amid the coronavirus pandemic, the zoo's president announced on Tuesday 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pandas sent back to China over bamboo shortage Bamboo shortage sends pandas back to China years ahead of schedule Location: Calgary, Canada Calgary Zoo has been unable to import enough bamboo to feed two giant pandas File because of flight restrictions globally The pandas arrived in Canada in 2014 Courtesy: Fedex as part of a 10-year agreement But the pair are being sent back to China where they’ll find an abundance of bamboo Bamboo makes up 99% of a giant panda’s diet They consume around 88 lbs of it per day



