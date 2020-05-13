Global  

Scientists Create 'Heat Resistant' Coral to Fend Off Bleaching

Scientists Create 'Heat Resistant' Coral to Fend Off Bleaching

Scientists Create 'Heat Resistant' Coral to Fend Off Bleaching

Australian researchers have made coral in a lab that’s more resistant to hotter temperatures, which could reduce the impact of bleaching events caused by marine heat waves.

Scientists successfully develop 'heat resistant' coral to fight bleaching

Scientists successfully develop 'heat resistant' coral to fight bleachingMelbourne, Australia (SPX) May 14, 2020 The team included researchers from CSIRO, Australia's...
Aussies grow heat, bleach resistant coral

Australian scientists have successfully bred a coral capable of resisting rising temperatures linked...
