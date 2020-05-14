Jeff Bezos Could Become the World’s First Trillionaire An old report by Comparisun recently resurfaced online, detailing the wealth of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The report found that the yearly growth rate for the Amazon CEO's wealth over the last five years was an average of 34 percent.

When used to estimate his future growth, they predicted that Bezos would reach the trillionaire mark as early as 2026.

Bezos, who has been the world’s richest person since 2017, currently owns an 11 percent stake in Amazon.

COVID-19 has increased demand for the massive online shopping service in recent months, with sales in 2020 already topping $75 billion.

According to 'Esquire,' Bezos is also one of the five richest people in the world who haven’t lost money in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

When his net worth does reach $1 trillion, Bezos will be worth more than the individual GDP’s of 179 countries.

That’s 3.4 billion people or 43.7 percent of human life.