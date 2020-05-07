Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Everything he's complaining about was achieved' -HHS Secretary on whistleblower

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:45s - Published
'Everything he's complaining about was achieved' -HHS Secretary on whistleblower

'Everything he's complaining about was achieved' -HHS Secretary on whistleblower

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Thursday disputed whistleblower Richard Bright's testimony before a House of Representatives panel about the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Everything he's complaining about was achieved' -HHS Secretary on whistleblower

Bright, who says he was removed from his government post for raising concerns about coronavirus preparedness, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that the United States could face "the darkest winter" of recent times if it does not improve its response to the pandemic.

As Bright testified, Azar stood beside President Donald Trump and harshly criticized the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, saying he was "not showing up for work." "His allegations do not hold water," Azar told reporters before leaving for a trip with Trump to a healthcare logistics company in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

"They do not hold water."



Recent related news from verified sources

Azar says he's personally overseeing investigation into HHS whistleblower allegations on coronavirus

The secretary of health and human services says he is looking into allegations that health workers...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

thecatsonme

Kenneth Allen RT @DailyCaller: HHS Secretary Alex Azar unloads on coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright, currently testifying before the House: "Eve… 1 hour ago

bobsyou27173468

bobs your uncle RT @ACTforAmerica: Sec. Alex Azar on Dr. Bright Testifying: Everything He’s Complaining About Was Achieved! Another whistleblower HOAX!… 2 hours ago

LARamsFanTG400

Cali Sports Fan MAMBA FOREVER RT @jeffmason1: HHS secretary Azar says everything Dr Bright is complaining about was achieved https://t.co/tcJqY85GkH 9 hours ago

mdx3232

Joe197 RT @devildoge9: HHS Sec. Azar slams Bright testimony: Everything he is complaining about was achieved https://t.co/E6bw9ILee8 15 hours ago

emicakb

Emi RT @jennfranconews: #NEW: HHS Sec Alex Azar rebukes Dr. Bright's testimony before departing to Pennsylvania with President Trump: "Everyth… 16 hours ago

DustinHapli

Dustin Hapli ‘It’s just tragic’: Dr. Bright’s attorney calls out Trump’s HHS secretary’s lies - saywhat-politics: “Azar says eve… https://t.co/HXwvgDOrTP 1 day ago

Wethepe99561382

Wethepeople RT @Wardamn5: HHS Secretary Alex Azar unloads on CV whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright, currently testifying before the House: "Everything he i… 2 days ago

jeremiah5244

Jeremy Battles *Stand with Flynn* RT @EpochTimes: “Everything he was complaining about was achieved,” said @SecAzar. All of the things Dr. #RickBright complained about in h… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Calls Whistleblower Rick Bright A 'Disgruntled Employee' [Video]

Trump Calls Whistleblower Rick Bright A 'Disgruntled Employee'

President Donald Trump spoke out about the ousted health official who filed a whistleblower’s complaint. The whistleblower said the administration retaliated against him when he voiced concern about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published