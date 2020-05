Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal keep up training in pouring rain

Under strict social distancing measures, players trained in solo sessions spread out over multiple pitches to limit potential coronavirus spread.

DEFENDER PAU TORRES STORY: Heavy downpours across Spain did not stop Valencia, Sevilla and Villarreal from keeping their training preparations in check on Thursday (May 14).

Under strict social distancing measures, players trained in solo sessions spread out over multiple pitches, so as to limit contact and the potential spread of the coronavirus.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has said he hopes Spanish soccer will resume on June 12 after being halted for more than three months due to the outbreak.

All clubs in Spain's top two divisions began testing players for the virus last week and many have now started individual training, the second step of the league's four-phase protocol for returning to action.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)