The Number Of Newly Unemployed Californians Is Simply Staggering

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on California's economy.

According to Business Insider, 4.6 million people in the state have filed for unemployment.

Thursday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state's unemployment rate could go as high as 25%.

The state also expects a $54.3 billion deficit.

In comparison, around 2.2 million Californians filed for unemployment during the peak of the Great Recession.

We are at a time that's simply unprecedented.

California Governor Gavin Newsom

