Godfather's Pizza donates pies to Open Door Mission Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:38s - Published 8 hours ago Godfather's Pizza donates pies to Open Door Mission 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Godfather's Pizza donates pies to Open Door Mission YOU WITH SOMETHINGGOOD...GUESTS AT THEOPEN DOOR MISSIONGOT A SURPRISETREAT TONIGHT.GODFATHERS PIZZADELIVERED MORETHAN 100 PIZZA TOTHE SHELTER...FOR THOSEEXPRIENCINGHOMELESSNESS INOUR COMMUNITY.THE OPEN DOORMISSION CALLED IT AHUGE BLESSING...IT'S A GOODREMINDER TO OURGUESTS THAT THEYARE NOTICED ANDPEOPLE SUPPORTTHEM EVENTHOUGH TIMES AREHARD RIGHT NOWTHE SHELTERCURRENTLYPROVIDES SHELTERBEDS FOR MORE THAN400 PEOPLE...THEY HAD TO REDUCETHEIR NUMBERS DUETO COVID-19.BUT THEY ARE STILLWORKING EACH DAYTO FIND WAYS TOHELP THE HOMELESSIN OUR COMMUNITY."DOWNLOAD THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this