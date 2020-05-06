11 COVID-19 cases at Koch Foods

At 11.

Covd-19 strikes workers at another local meat processing plant.

And hamilton county officials are sending a warning to park goers.

That's tonight's top local story.

Hamilton county health officials announce 16 new covid-19 cases.

Health administrator becky barnes says the cases continue the trend they've seen for over a week.

Health administrator becky barnes: "the cases are linked to the place of work and then spread within and then also spread within families."

Zip code 37407 is the area health officials say has been seeing a recent increase of cases.

Health administrator becky barnes: "yes, it is spreading in their households.

This does not mean that people in 37407 should be in fear.

It means that they should wear a mask and practice the social distancing when they go out as we have asked everyone to do."

Nats the health department is working with koch foods after 11 cases were linked to the meat processing facility.

"the only information that we're interested in is not anything to do with law enforcement.

It's for the health and the well- being to minimize the spread of this horrible covid virus in our community.

So, again, companies have been very cooperative."

The health department had already confirmed one case of a worker at a pilgrim's pride chicken plant.

Officials say neither plant has to close.

Hamilton county mayor jim coppinger also sends a strong message to chester frost park visitors, if you don't comply with the rules they will be forced to close it.

"the message is you should not show up to chester frost park with a group of 10 or more.

You will be asked to not only social distance, but you'll be asked for your group to separate."

