Fed med latest

Coronavirus cases..including ten deaths from it in lexington.

Says that's seventy-two more positive cases than yesterday.

According to the health department... most of the cases are from the federal medical center, in lexington the health department says there are at least two-hundred- twenty-eight inmates and one staff member at f- m-c..

Who have tested positive for the virus..

That number is sixty- three more than yesterday.

Governor andy beshear talked out the situation during his daily briefing today.

24:58 " a lot of these are in the custody of the united states prison and remembrere they are in the custory of the us government..

And these are one that we are workign hard to get them tested and i'm also workign very hard, those corrections officers tested, those are our people they live in our communty.

I want to make sure they are taken care of."

25:21 according to beshear..

Even though..the federal government, has jurisdiction at f-m- c..

He says the state..can provide some of the tests kits, to help test all of the inmates there.

