Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fed med latest

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Fed med latest
governor offers help
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fed med latest

Coronavirus cases..including ten deaths from it in lexington.

Fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in lexington lexington-fayette county health department coronavirus 8.j ... the health department..

Says that's seventy-two more positive cases than yesterday.

..

According to the health department... most of the cases are from the federal medical center, in lexington the health department says there are at least two-hundred- twenty-eight inmates and one staff member at f- m-c..

Who have tested positive for the virus..

That number is sixty- three more than yesterday.

Governor andy beshear talked out the situation during his daily briefing today.

24:58 " a lot of these are in the custody of the united states prison and remembrere they are in the custory of the us government..

And these are one that we are workign hard to get them tested and i'm also workign very hard, those corrections officers tested, those are our people they live in our communty.

I want to make sure they are taken care of."

25:21 according to beshear..

Even though..the federal government, has jurisdiction at f-m- c..

He says the state..can provide some of the tests kits, to help test all of the inmates there.

More help is




You Might Like


Tweets about this

_Grumpy_Gamer_

Grumpy Gamer RT @markherman54: Here is my latest Empire of the Sun strategy article on how to force an Australian surrender. https://t.co/53pKVVf1Nm 1 second ago

Mteixeira01M

MTeixeira Check out my latest article: Ethics and care https://t.co/DF3IBqrbjq via @LinkedIn 2 seconds ago

PharmaDecisions

PharmaDecisions LLC RT @nextstrain: Our latest Situation Report focus on viral mutations: why they occur, when they actually matter, and how they can actually… 2 seconds ago

margymaclibrary

margy maclibrary RT @klaszus: "Many people seek a return to normal—to life as it was pre-pandemic," writes @cailynnk in her latest @sprawlcalgary column. "B… 2 seconds ago

RWackrow

Richard E. Wackrow @SafetyPinDaily Christianists infecting each other in church is just religion's latest crime against humanity. I di… https://t.co/8cmQoWCjnC 2 seconds ago

Jayne720

❁Jayne❁ Wapo columnist Jennifer Rubin, again, appears entirely untethered by any editorial (or ethical) requirements of acc… https://t.co/AnrQrL2P2G 3 seconds ago

shimakid

しましまＰ=͟͟͞͞( *╹ω╹*)🌲 RT @1usmus: 🔥DRAM Calculator for Ryzen 1.7.1🔥 * New presets adapted to latest AGESA * DRAM PCB revision - presets became more "flexible"… 3 seconds ago

BigMike825

that’s a good look RT @wsvn: #BREAKING: J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming latest retail casualty of pandemic. (via @AP3 seconds ago