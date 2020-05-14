BJP playing politics, NOC already given for 110 trains: Jharkhand CM on Piyush Goyal's allegations

Global  

After Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal made a statement that Jharkhand government is not giving nod for enough trains to ferry migrant trains, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said Central government is playing politics over it and also said that NOC (No Objection Certificate) for 110 trains have been already given.

While speaking to ANI, Soren said, "It has become the habit of BJP and centre to play politics over everything.

Jharkhand government has given NOC for 110 trains.

Around 50 trains have brought back around 60,000-70,000 migrant workers so far.

Jharkhand was the first state that brought back the labourers.

Lakhs of migrant workers are walking on foot but Central government doesn't have any mechanism to send them to their homes.

The central government is just playing politics over the issue."

