Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sturgeon: Majority of Scots support Scottish Government’s lockdown strategy

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Sturgeon: Majority of Scots support Scottish Government’s lockdown strategy

Sturgeon: Majority of Scots support Scottish Government’s lockdown strategy

Nicola Sturgeon announces the results of a poll conducted in Scotland which finds the majority of the public back the Scottish Government’s lockdown approach.

So far the only change the Scottish Government has made to lockdown restrictions is to allow people more exercise.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon says Scots shouldn’t be ‘distracted’ by English lockdown changes

Nicola Sturgeon says Scots shouldn’t be ‘distracted’ by English lockdown changesThe First Minister repeated that the Scottish Government is 'not yet confident' that there is...
Daily Record - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnnIrvin13

Ann Irvin Nicola Sturgeon says the vast majority of Scots support her government's 'slow and gradual'  lockdown lifting strat… https://t.co/tfAIr6PyES 2 days ago

FarrPatrica

Patrica Farr RT @mattremains: Sturgeon says majority of Scots back 'slow and gradual' lockdown plan https://t.co/fIvtg7xsZr via @MailOnline 2 days ago

mattremains

Matt remains Sturgeon says majority of Scots back 'slow and gradual' lockdown plan https://t.co/fIvtg7xsZr via @MailOnline 2 days ago

mattremains

Matt remains Our lot just want to kill us & now our children.. Sturgeon says majority of Scots back 'slow and gradual' lockdown… https://t.co/gSWS8wF7sE 2 days ago

elswhen

els nicol RT @HeartScotNews: Do you support the Scottish Government's moves on lockdown so far? Nicola Sturgeon says the majority of Scots do #HeartN… 2 days ago

CapitalScotNews

CapitalScotland News Do you support the Scottish Government's moves on lockdown so far? Nicola Sturgeon says the majority of Scots do… https://t.co/7YgaLwD5wv 2 days ago

HeartScotNews

Heart Scotland News Do you support the Scottish Government's moves on lockdown so far? Nicola Sturgeon says the majority of Scots do… https://t.co/mwIVASOR2T 2 days ago

gingertom57

Steve Walker RT @80_mcswan: Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership and handling of the Covid-19 crisis has the support of a significant majority of Scots The resu… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Scotland could relax lockdown if sustained decreases in deaths continues

First Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeon updates Ministers for Scotland on the latest coronavirus figures. The First Minister said there were early signs of hope that lockdown restrictions could be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus lockdown to continue in Scotland [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon: Coronavirus lockdown to continue in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that the pandemic lockdown would be continued in Scotland. Speaking at her daily briefing from the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh, she said: “Our..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published