Sturgeon: Majority of Scots support Scottish Government’s lockdown strategy
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon announces the results of a poll conducted in Scotland which finds the majority of the public back the Scottish Government’s lockdown approach.
So far the only change the Scottish Government has made to lockdown restrictions is to allow people more exercise.