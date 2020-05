A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border early Friday morning.



Tweets about this TheArticleTrunk Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage https://t.co/RNBN3nXgz6 9 minutes ago World News Network Strong quake hits #Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage #NyeCounty #Earthquake #California… https://t.co/u4Px8a2xaT 35 minutes ago Devdiscourse Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage https://t.co/7y08vLQFk0 49 minutes ago Gift Online I've just posted a new blog: Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage https://t.co/WqXEmjyazY 58 minutes ago MaggieDowns RT @USRealityCheck: Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck… 1 hour ago Top U.S. & World News🗽 Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 str… https://t.co/zSye9VknYp 1 hour ago Maya's Dolly Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage https://t.co/W0VNHBxKLv 2 hours ago iboldnews Strong quake hits Nevada but no immediate reports of injury, damage https://t.co/vO93o1V5hk 2 hours ago