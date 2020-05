A Coyote a Day is helping the College of Idaho stay connected

Since COVID-19 shut down schools and all classes are taught virtually the College of Idaho created the Coyote a Day committee to help keep their community together while everyone is stuck at home.

IDAHO... IS WORKINGTO KEEP STUDENTSCONNECTED... EVENTHOUGH CLASSESARE NOW HAPPENINGVIRTUALLY.OUR LYNSEYAMUNDSON SHARESONE OF THECREATIVE WAYS...THEY'RE MAKING ITHAPPEN."ONE OF OURBIGGEST THINGSHERE AT THECOLLEGE HERE ISOUR SMALL CLOSE-KNIT COMMUNITY SOHOW DO WE KEEPTHAT GOING WHENWE ARE ALL VIRTUALAND THAT ASPECT ISTAKEN AWAY?"SO THEY CREATEDTHE COYOTE A DAYCOMMITTEE ANDTURNED TO SOCIALMEDIA FOR HELP.STUDENTS ANDFACULTY ARE TAKINGFUN...UPBEAT ANDPOSITIVE VIDEOS TOTHE COYOTE A DAYYOUTUBE CHANNELTO HELP KEEP THEYOTE FAMILYCONNECTED AFTERBEING FORCED OFFCAMPUS."IT'S SO FUN.

I LOVEIT SO MUCH JUSTGETTING TO SEE ALLOF THOSE.

JUST TOSEE WHAT EVERYONEIS DOING WHILE ATHOME CAUSE YOUKNOW THEM PRETTYWELL ON CAMPUSESPECIALLY COLLEGEOF IDAHO IS A SMALLCAMPUS."THE VIDEOS RANGEFROM STUDENTSDANCING ANDPLAYING THEIRMUSICALINSTRUMENTS...TO THE VOICE OFTHE COYOTESPRACTICING PLAY BYPLAY INSIDE...THE VIDEOS AREMEANT TO SHOWWHAT LIFE IS LIKESINCE THE CAMPUSCLOSED DOWN...BUTARE ALSO HELPINGTHE STUDENTS ANDSTAFF FEEL LESSISOLATED."WE HAVE VIDEOSSORT OF EVERYONEIN OUR YOTE FAMSORT OF TO JUSTKEEP THAT CLOSE-KNIT FEEL EVENTHOUGH WE ARE ALLSEPARATED BECAUSEOF THIS CRISIS.""SOMETIMES A VIDEOWILL POP UP OFSOMEONE I HAVEN'TTALKED TO IN AWHILE OR HAVEN'TREALLY THOUGHTABOUT AND THEN ISEE THAT VIDEO ANDTHEN I'M LIKE OH MYGOSH THAT'S WHATTHEY'RE UP TO ANDIT'S SO COOL TOSEE."FOR IDAHO NEWS 6...I'M LYNSEYAMUNDSON.