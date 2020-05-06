Global  

House Democrats Pull Back On Student Loan Forgiveness

Politico is reporting that House Democrats are scaling back their efforts to provide student debt relief.

A new amendment to the HEROES Act would limit relief for people who had been in dire financial straits before March 13.

March 13 is the day President Trump declared a national emergency.

The initial provision to forgive up to $10,000 in student loans was projected to cost between $250 billion and $300 billion.

Business Insider reports that figure is more than Democrats had expected.

