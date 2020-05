Cherry Hill Doctor About To Become Movie Star Thanks To Kevin Hart Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:17s - Published 58 minutes ago Henry Law won Kevin Hart's All In Challenge. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cherry Hill Doctor About To Become Movie Star Thanks To Kevin Hart TEACHER DID NOT WANT THESESTUDENTS TO MISS OUT ON,CONGRATS.HAVE A GREAT PERFORMANCE.A DOCTOR FROM CHERRY HILLON THE FRONT LINES OF THECOVID-19 PANDEMIC WILL BECOMEA MOVIE STAR THANKS TOPHILLY'S OWN KEVIN HART.THIS IS BIG, MAN.THIS IS HUGE.HENRY, I WANT TO CONGRATULATEYOU.YOU ARE A WINNER.YOU HAVE WON THIS PARTICULARPORTION OF THE ALL INCHALLENGE.VERY MOMENT HEART SURPRISEDHENRY LAW TO TELL HIM HE WONHARTS ALL IN CHALLENGE.MORE THAN 37,000 PEOPLEDONATED TO THE FUNDRAISER TOFEED PEOPLE DURING THEPANDEMIC.DOCTOR LAW ANANESTHESIOLOGIST, WAS PICKEDAS THE LUCKY WINNER.HE EXPLAINED HOW PANDEMIC HASIMPACTED HIM.WHEN I GO TO WORK IT ISHEART BREAKING TO SEEPATIENTS, THAT ARE SCAREDAGAIN A LOT OF TIMES THE LASTPERSON THAT THEY TALK TO ANDSEE BEFORE THEY GET INTUBATED.SO WHAT DOES HENRY GET FORWINNING THE CONTEST?WELL, HE WILL HAVE A SPEAKINGLINE IN KEVIN'S NEXT MOVIE ANDGET A LIST TREATMENT WITH ATRAILER AND ASSISTANT, CAR





You Might Like

Tweets about this Mallory Fix Lopez https://t.co/9ui5kCoTdx Never heard of this All in Challenge before, but my friend won a speaking role in Kevin Ha… https://t.co/QsQwRiHdy7 4 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Kevin Hart surprises frontline doctor with news he's set to feature in his next movie



Kevin Hart made one his fans, who is a doctor fighting on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic, very happy when he video called him to tell him he's set to have a speaking role in his next.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:45 Published 12 hours ago Kevin Hart to reunite with Tim Story on Night Wolf



Tim Story is to reunite with Kevin Hart once again by directing superhero comedy 'Night Wolf'. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:01 Published 3 days ago