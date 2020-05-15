First Day On Rainy Season Brings Sporadic Street Flooding To South Florida Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:51s - Published 1 week ago First Day On Rainy Season Brings Sporadic Street Flooding To South Florida On the first day of the rainy season, heavy rain that fell across both Miami-Dade and Broward counties Friday morning left behind plenty of street flooding. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CBS4 Miami First Day On Rainy Season Brings Sporadic Street Flooding To South Florida https://t.co/BK0AlxHdde 1 week ago

Related videos from verified sources Heavy rain triggers flash flooding in Rowan County



There was a water rescue in Bell County on Memorial Day due to flash flooding, which also hit parts of Rowan County and other communities in eastern Kentucky. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 5 hours ago Car Drives on Sidewalk During Flash Flood



This car was driving through the waterlogged streets during heavy rainfall and a flash flood. To avoid the water, it climbed on to the sidewalk and drove away. Several other cars passed through the.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 02:01 Published 7 hours ago