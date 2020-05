Wayamo Foundation #Rwanda: French police arrest Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien #Kabuga. "The arrest will raise questions about how… https://t.co/NcDG5HHE2k 9 seconds ago

Issa Jeanius RT @Reuters: Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested in France https://t.co/x85HCPVGj9 https://t.co/V84PSr0s0i 46 seconds ago

Cecy 🇸🇻 @🏠 RT @business: Top Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested in Paris for crimes related to the massacre of 800,000 Tutsis and Hu… 4 minutes ago

Musée Holocauste MTL RT @philippesands: Life goes on. #genocide goes on. arrests go on. Rwanda's most wanted suspect Félicien Kabuga apprehended in France https… 4 minutes ago

Nina 😷 RT @lindseyhilsum: After 26 years, today Felicien Kabuga, one of the last main fugitives of the Rwandan genocide, was arrested in Paris. He… 6 minutes ago

rodger RT @NationBreaking: RWANDA GENOCIDE suspect Felicien Kabuga, 84, arrested in an apartment near Paris, France. https://t.co/ktv9zzyesQ 6 minutes ago