Beloved Actor, Comedian Fred Willard Dead At 86

Actor, comedian and "Anchorman" star Fred Willard died in his sleep on Friday night.

He was 86.

According to Business Insider, Willard made his television debut more than fifty years ago in 1966.

A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Willard was a member of legendary improv theater The Second City.

In the 1970s, he portrayed sidekick Jerry Hubbard to Martin Mull's Barth Gimble in the spoof talk show 'Fernwood Tonight.'

Willard made his mark in mockumentary films, collaborating extensively with actor and director Christopher Guest.

He also appeared in "A Mighty Wind" and "For Your Consideration," among others.

