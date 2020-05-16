NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges
|
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published
NFL's Cody Latimer Faces Felony Charges
Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer is facing five charges, including felony illegal discharge of a firearm.
Newser reports Latimer was arrested in a Denver suburb Saturday morning.
He made bail on a $25,000 bond.
Deputies arrested him after responding to a report just after midnight of shots fired inside an apartment in Englewood, Colorado.
Police were responding to a call about possible gunshots on the premises.