Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi over Kashmir remarks

Former India cricketer and Member of Parliament (East Delhi) Gautam Gambhir hit back at former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi for the latter's comment on Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

Terming Afridi as 16-year-old man, he said that it has become a trend in Pakistan to say bad things about India to become popular, "It's very unfortunate," he said.

Gambhir said that it Afridi continue to give statement like this than people will not take him seriously like they never took his seriously in cricket.