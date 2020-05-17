Elon Musk Tweets: Another Strange Turn

AP Photo Elon Musk strange tweets have continued, with the CEO tweeting "Take the red pill" on May 17.

"Taking the red pill" is a common internet trope about an individual shifting their political views rightward.

It's commonly used in forums dedicated to topics like Donald Trump, "men's rights" organizations. described in this way in an article writing about the meaning of "taking the red pill" in 2019: Online, "to red pill" is to learn that you've been defrauded and misled, that you've bought into a false and diabolical lie, and that your only way out is to obtain true knowledge about the way the world works.