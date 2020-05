36th Avenue SE Brush Fire in Collier County is 50% contained

Florida Forest Service breaks down tactics being used to fully contain the 36th Ave SE fire.

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:17s - Published now

INTO A SHOOT OUT IN ONESOUTHWEST FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD.WHAT WE KNOW...COMING UP.THANK YOU FOR WATCHING FOX 4NEWS AT 10..

I’M SHARIARMSTRONG.

TONIGHT- THE BRUSHFIRE IN COLLIER COUNTY ALSOKNOWN AS THE 36TH AVENUESOUTHEAST FIRE CONTINUES TOBURN.

CREWS ARE STILL WORKING TOFULLY PUT OUT THE FLAMES NEARGOLDEN GATE ESTATES ANDSURROUNDING AREAS IN COLLIERCOUNTY.

FOX 4S LESLIE DELASBOURSPENT THE DAY WITH FIRECREWS...LEARNING MORE ABOUTTHEIR TACTICES FOR FIGHTING THEFLAMES.

LESLIE?(0:00-:05)(:24-:31)LL INTROFIREFIGHTERS ARE SEEING GREATPROGRESS WITH CONTAINING THISWILDFIRE IN NEAR GOLDEN GATEESTATES .

TODAY FLORIDA FORESTSERVICE DEEMED THIS FIRE 50PERCENT CONTAINED.

THE FLAMESHAVE SCORCHED MORE THAN86-HUNDRED ACRES.

THE FLORIDAFOREST SERVICE SAYS TODAY’SPRIMARY FOCUS WAS IMPROVINGCONTAINMENT LINES<< sot