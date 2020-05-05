Top 20 Most Satisfying Moments In Movies Ever

For this list, we’ll be going over the moments from film that brought everything full circle, resolved everything perfectly, or those that just feel the best to watch in the moment.

Satisfaction guaranteed!

For this list, we’ll be going over the moments from film that brought everything full circle, resolved everything perfectly, or those that just feel the best to watch in the moment.

Our countdown includes “Avengers…Assemble”, The Ring is Destroyed, Maximus Kills Commodus, Truman Escapes, Arthur Fleck Becomes the Joker, and more!

Did YOUR favorite movie moment make the list?

Let us know in the comments!