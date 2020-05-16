U.S. Space Force launches Boeing-built spaceplane

Global  

The U.S. Space Force launched the Boeing-built test spaceplane X-37B into orbit for its 7th mission on Sunday from Cape Canaveral.

Caroline Malone reports.

Rocketing into orbit with the US military's Space Force on Sunday (May 17) an unmanned test space plane built by Boeing - the X-37B.

It's a classified mission but Jim Chilton from Boeing Defense, Space and Security was able to give some details.

"It's a re reusable spacecraft.

It is autonomous.

It flies without crew.

It can be rapidly reconfigured to coast a wide variety of experiments." The mission called 'America Strong' is to test power beaming - using a microwave beam to transmit solar power back to earth.

It's also set to look at the effects of space radiation on crops, and will deploy a satellite into orbit.

The Space Force unveiled its flag at the White House on Friday (May 15).

President Donald Trump also boasted about new weaponry from the U.S. military.

"I call it the super-duper missile.

I heard the other day it is 17 times faster than what they have right now." Trump established Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces in February 2019.

Sunday's launch blends defense and research: as part of a mission the president wants to ensure American dominance in space.



