Rescue operation as Canada air force aerobatics plane crashes into neighbourhood

A rescue operation was underway on Sunday (May 17) after a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aerobatics plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Kamloops, British Columbia.

One pilot was killed and another has been seriously injured in the incident, which saw them crash land into the front yard of a house.

The RCAF tweeted on Monday (May 18): "The RCAF has suffered another tragic loss of a dedicated member of the RCAF team.

We are deeply saddened and grieve alongside Jenn’s family and friends.

Our thoughts are also with the loved ones of Captain MacDougall.

We hope for a swift recovery from his injuries."