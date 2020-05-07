A woman has built a 'real life' model village Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published 9 minutes ago A woman has built a 'real life' model village A woman has built a 'real life' model village in her garden with characters based on locals including a lady who sleeps with all the men - even at the train station. Donna Mitchell, 55, has spent lockdown creating 'Smalltown' and posting hilarious stories about its day-to-day life online.Residents include a cross-dressing vicar, a flashy geezer and the local "tart" - some of whom draw qualities from real people.The 'tart' is seen in various situations wearing next to nothing - chatting up all the men, visiting their homes and even having sex at a train station.Donna has also made a social media page - 'Confessions of Smalltown' - to document what happens in the village.She regularly writes poems about its characters and posts them on the site after dreaming up different scenarios - many of which feature the promiscuous Lilly May.Donna has even included characters who break the lockdown rules during the coronavirus crisis - after witnessing the same thing happen near her house.But she said she plans to carry on with 'Smalltown' - located at her home in Bath, Somerset - even when things return to normalShe said: "It keeps us all busy. Everybody loves it! Well, my friends do. I said to my daughter: 'Why don't we give it its own Facebook page?'."It's all good fun. I add to it every day - if my head's in the right place and I can get a poem out, I put a story up."I don't where they come from. I just sit outside, look at it and think: 'That's what I could do'."Some of them are based around our little lives. It's like real-life. We see people not sticking to the rules, people visiting parents."I don't think we would have got as far if it wasn't for the lockdown."We started it before [lockdown]. Then I said to my husband: 'We are not going out - let's get going on the railway."'Smalltown' features many of the classic fixtures of a village including a post office, church and railway station.Its characters regularly feature in each location for different events and scenarios - including a wedding and some 'covidiots' queuing for a beer.Several of the story lines centre on Lilly May, who sleeps with others residents and visitors to 'Smalltown'.She has been spotted having dalliances in the village's bike shop and railway station - and touting for business in front of the police.University worker Donna said: "Lilly May - she's the tart of the village!"My favourite character is the drag queen vicar. My husband said: 'How did that come out of your head?!'."It's like 'Smalltown' has become part of our lives - it's just been nice to have a bit of fun. My grandson adores it."We hope to keep it going once we go back to work. It's going to get bigger. We plan on extending."'Smalltown' has gained a following on Facebook, with people commenting on the characters and even sending in their own poems to be included. 0

