Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chidambaram hits out, calls Centre’s stimulus package an 'eye wash': Watch | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Chidambaram hits out, calls Centre’s stimulus package an 'eye wash': Watch | Oneindia News

Chidambaram hits out, calls Centre’s stimulus package an 'eye wash': Watch | Oneindia News

Indian former finance minister P Chidambaram on May 18 slammed the announcement of stimulus package made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that stimulus package is an eyewash and nothing will go to the poor.

He said this package should be rejected as inadequate and the Govt should come out with a revised and comprehensive package.

We express our thorough disappointment over the stimulus package announced by the Centre.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chidambaram calls Centre's 'stimulus package' an eye wash [Video]

Chidambaram calls Centre's 'stimulus package' an eye wash

Indian former finance minister P Chidambaram on May 18 slammed the announcement of stimulus package made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that stimulus package is an eyewash and nothing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Day 53: States prepare for a much more relaxed Lockdown 4.0 till May end | Oneindia News [Video]

Day 53: States prepare for a much more relaxed Lockdown 4.0 till May end | Oneindia News

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the third tranche of economic relief package announcing some big agricultural reforms a day before the 3rd phase of the lockdown expired. MHA guidelines on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:40Published