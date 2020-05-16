Chidambaram hits out, calls Centre’s stimulus package an 'eye wash': Watch | Oneindia News
Indian former finance minister P Chidambaram on May 18 slammed the announcement of stimulus package made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said that stimulus package is an eyewash and nothing will go to the poor.
He said this package should be rejected as inadequate and the Govt should come out with a revised and comprehensive package.
We express our thorough disappointment over the stimulus package announced by the Centre.