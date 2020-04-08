WHO chief to review its pandemic handling, vows transparency

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made his promise during a virtual meeting of the WHO's decision-making body, the World Health Assembly , at which Chinese President Xi Jinping defended his country's own handling of the crisis.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday (May 18) an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response would be launched as soon as possible, and China backed such a review.

U.S. President Donald Trump has fiercely questioned the WHO's performance during the pandemic and led international criticism of China's handling of the early stages of the crisis.

Tedros, who has always promised a post-pandemic review, said it would come "at the earliest appropriate moment" and provide recommendations for future preparedness.

A resolution drafted by the European Union called for an independent evaluation of the WHO's performance and appeared to have won consensus backing among the health body's 194 states.