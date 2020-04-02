Global  

U.S. jazz singer seeks digital orchestra to beat lockdown blues

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:30s
U.S. jazz singer seeks digital orchestra to beat lockdown blues

U.S. jazz singer seeks digital orchestra to beat lockdown blues

American jazz singer Melody Gardot is inviting musicians around the world to overcome the financial strains and solitude of lockdown, and join a digital orchestra.

Edward Baran reports.

U.S. jazz singer seeks digital orchestra to beat lockdown blues

American jazz singer Melody Gardot is seeking ways to beat the lockdown blues.

She's inviting musicians around the world to play along digitally on her new album to overcome any solitude.

For her song 'From Paris with Love' on her new album, Gardot is asking orchestra musicians worldwide to contribute by playing along to a score and backing track.

"We miss each other, especially for something like jazz or classical, we can't solve this problem inside a computer...So it's a way of working through the barrier of no jobs, no performance and no way to exercise your passion." Auditioning musicians will be sent scores, backing tracks and instructions on how to record and film themselves performing the piece at home.

With Gardot reviewing the videos in her Paris apartment.

The contributions will be assembled into what she calls a 'digital global orchestra' to make it sound like they're all playing together in the same room.

The musicians will be paid professional studio rates and royalties donated to charities benefiting healthcare workers.

Gardot is one of many musicians worldwide who are trying to break the barriers of lockdown by using social media.



