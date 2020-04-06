Man risks life to rescue leopard from well in western India

One man risked his life to rescue a leopard from inside a deep dry well in western India's Maharashtra.

One man risked his life to rescue a leopard from inside a deep dry well in western India's Maharashtra.

The rescue took place in Kanhur Pathar village of Ahmednagar district on May 13, by rescuer Akash Jadhav's team, Wildlife Rescue Society, in collaboration with local officials.

Footage shows a team of rescuers reaching the site and lowering a metal cage into the well.

A man then ties a harness around himself and starts to descend with the cage, prompting the animal with a wooden stick.

After attacking the cage multiple times and running around the well for several minutes, the leopard enters the cage, which is met with a huge cheer from the crowd who had gathered to watch the operation unfold.