Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man risks life to rescue leopard from well in western India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 13:38s - Published
Man risks life to rescue leopard from well in western India

Man risks life to rescue leopard from well in western India

One man risked his life to rescue a leopard from inside a deep dry well in western India's Maharashtra.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Man risks life to rescue leopard from well in western India

One man risked his life to rescue a leopard from inside a deep dry well in western India's Maharashtra.

The rescue took place in Kanhur Pathar village of Ahmednagar district on May 13, by rescuer Akash Jadhav's team, Wildlife Rescue Society, in collaboration with local officials.

Footage shows a team of rescuers reaching the site and lowering a metal cage into the well.

A man then ties a harness around himself and starts to descend with the cage, prompting the animal with a wooden stick.

After attacking the cage multiple times and running around the well for several minutes, the leopard enters the cage, which is met with a huge cheer from the crowd who had gathered to watch the operation unfold.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Monkey risks life to rescue her baby stranded on power lines [Video]

Monkey risks life to rescue her baby stranded on power lines

This is the dramatic moment a monkey in India risked her life to rescue her baby which was balancing precariously on powerlines. Footage shows the female monkey watching anxiously from the roof of a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:20Published
Hyena hauled out from well by forest officials in western India [Video]

Hyena hauled out from well by forest officials in western India

After a marathon operation, forest officials managed to rescue a drowning striped hyena from a large well in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:49Published