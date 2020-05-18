Global  

Van-Tam: Virus could be around for several years

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Jonathan Van-Tam has said we may have to live with the coronavirus for several years unless a vaccine is found.

The deputy chief medical officer added that as the virus is so new, they don’t yet ‘fully understand’ it.

Van-Tam’s comments come as part of the daily coronavirus press briefing at 10 Downing Street.

Report by Browna.

