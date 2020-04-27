Global  

Don't get fooled by stocks' big rally: analyst

Don’t get fooled by stocks’ big rally: analyst

Don’t get fooled by stocks’ big rally: analyst

WealthWise Financial's Loreen Gilbert sees another down leg ahead for the markets.

She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should buy offensive and defensive stocks in sectors such as tech and healthcare.

Don’t get fooled by stocks’ big rally: analyst

Gilbert also recommends sticking to big cap stocks, which have led the rally.

She notes they can offer hefty dividends which are attractive at a time when bond yields are so low.




