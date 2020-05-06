A search on his home found multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, and an AK-47 pistol.

A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after police responded to reports of shots fired in Glen Burnie.

John King 🤘🏴‍☠️ Baltimore Man Arrested After Reports Of Shots Fired In Glen Burnie https://t.co/qTbiTZ4rUP via @YouTube 6 days ago