Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McConnell Picks Rubio As Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:38s - Published
McConnell Picks Rubio As Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman

McConnell Picks Rubio As Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel has named Senator Marco Rubio as the acting chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tabinfo

Ron Tab NeoCon picks NeoCon for Intelligence committee McConnell Picks Rubio As Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman https://t.co/eixkSI8NCW 2 days ago

Figueroa620

Glamingo RT @JesseRodriguez: McConnell picks Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to be Acting Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Cmte. 3 days ago

JesseRodriguez

Jesse Rodriguez McConnell picks Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) to be Acting Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Cmte. 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marco Rubio Will Be The Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman [Video]

Marco Rubio Will Be The Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman

Sen. Marco Rubio was chosen to serve as acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. According to Reuters, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement. Sen. Richard..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Florida's Marco Rubio Named Acting Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee [Video]

Florida's Marco Rubio Named Acting Chair Of Senate Intelligence Committee

He's the temporary chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican leaders announced Monday, taking charge of the panel at a time of turnover and tension in the nation's intelligence..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:28Published