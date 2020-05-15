Michael Jordan Claims He Had Food Poisoning in Legendary 'Flu Game' The Bulls icon is remembered for scoring 38 points while being very sick during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals.

Jordan was said to have had a bad case of the flu, but still led Chicago to a 90-88 win.

His heroics gave the Bulls a 3-2 series lead over the Utah Jazz.

In ESPN's 'The Last Dance,' Jordan now says it was not the flu, it was food poisoning.

The night before the game, Jordan was hungry late at night and the only option was pizza.

He then ate a whole pie by himself, despite his trainer Tim Grover being unsure about the food.

Michael Jordan, via 'The Last Dance' The restaurant where Jordan ordered the pizza in Salt Lake City remains unknown.

To ensure ownership of the pie, 'The Last Dance' director Jason Hehir says he was told Jordan spit on it.

Hehir also believes the Bulls legend devoured the pizza by himself, but doesn't think it was "spiked."