Judge rules that Oregon virus restrictions are invalid Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:39s - Published 31 minutes ago Judge rules that Oregon virus restrictions are invalid A judge in rural Oregon has declared Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions “null and void” statewide because she didn’t have her emergency orders approved by the Legislature. 0

