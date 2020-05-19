Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Kate Nash reaches the stratosphere of pop music at 18.

Ten years later she is nearly homeless: dropped by her music label for making punk music and defrauded by her manager – which is too common in the music business, Kate rises from the darkness through her music, fighting back.

From pop wonder, to riot grrrl, to TV wrestling queen (she lands a part on Glow) Kate’s journey is an inspiring call to the creative heart in all of us: be fearless.

Director Amy Goldstein Actors Kate Nash, Alicia Warrington, Tom Biller, Kate Craig, Jeff Ellis, Marie Nash, Frederik Thaae, John Kennedy, Emma Hughes, Linda Buratto Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes