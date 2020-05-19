Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie

Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie

Kate Nash Underestimate The Girl Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Kate Nash reaches the stratosphere of pop music at 18.

Ten years later she is nearly homeless: dropped by her music label for making punk music and defrauded by her manager – which is too common in the music business, Kate rises from the darkness through her music, fighting back.

From pop wonder, to riot grrrl, to TV wrestling queen (she lands a part on Glow) Kate’s journey is an inspiring call to the creative heart in all of us: be fearless.

Director Amy Goldstein Actors Kate Nash, Alicia Warrington, Tom Biller, Kate Craig, Jeff Ellis, Marie Nash, Frederik Thaae, John Kennedy, Emma Hughes, Linda Buratto Genre Documentary Run Time 1 hour 30 minutes

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nat_bur

Natalie 🏳️‍🌈 RT @WO50FF: Next #WOFFFWatchalong on Thur 21 May with @reframedfilm is KATE NASH: UNDERESTIMATE THE GIRL by woman-over-50 director Amy Gold… 5 hours ago

anouchkavr

Anouchka van Riel RT @katenashfilm: Happy Monday! ⚡️⚡️⚡️Save this post for anytime you need to remind someone that stories about and by women have value, are… 9 hours ago

katenashfilm

Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl The music industry can be a cruel place for women who speak their mind and tell the truth about what they've had to… https://t.co/K8kZSouz86 14 hours ago

katenashfilm

Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl Thanks Alicia 🎉 We're so glad you are part of it. Four days away. CAN'T WAIT! Get your pre-order in and join… https://t.co/7k4BP8kmVE 15 hours ago

katenashfilm

Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl Happy Monday! ⚡️⚡️⚡️Save this post for anytime you need to remind someone that stories about and by women have valu… https://t.co/TIFpEuHWNu 21 hours ago

anouchkavr

Anouchka van Riel RT @katenashfilm: According to USC Annenberg Inclusionists Initiative (@Inclusionists), just 9% of Grammy Nominees from 2013 to 2018 were f… 22 hours ago

katenashfilm

Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl According to USC Annenberg Inclusionists Initiative (@Inclusionists), just 9% of Grammy Nominees from 2013 to 2018… https://t.co/cKzKiEAZvJ 22 hours ago

QTrailers

Q Trailers Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl (2020) https://t.co/fJ7R06iMYQ via @YouTube 1 day ago