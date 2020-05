POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER: Vaccine for COVID-19 shows promising results, more data needed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:56s - Published now POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER: Vaccine for COVID-19 shows promising results, more data needed Health care experts from around the country are carefully watching an experimental vaccine which has shown promising results in initial phase testing. Moderna Inc., a biotechnology company made headlines on Monday after revealing a vaccine trial in which all 8 participants who received it, developed antibodies against COVID-19. 0

THE NEWS COMING....AS THE PRESIDENT REVEALS....HE'STAKING A DRUG....AT THE CENTER OF A WARNINGFROM THE F-D-A...THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M.. TRICIA KEAN...AND I'M..TODD QUINONES.LETS GET TO 13 INVESTIGATESREPORTER JOE BARTELS LIVE NEARRAINBOW AND LAKE MEAD...WITH THE DETAILS..JOE?THE VACCINE.STILL HAS A LONG WAY TO GO..AND THERE'S LINGERINGQUESTIONS..ABOUT THE EFFECTIVENESS.BUT OVERALL..VERY PROMISING..AND THE PRESIDENT MAKING BIGHEADLINES..SAYING HE'S TAKING A DRUG..THAT'S BEEN USED TO FIGHTMALARIA...PKG AT A WHITE HOUSE ROUNDTABLE WITH RESTAURANT..REPRESENTATIVES FROM AROUND THECOUNTRY..PRESIDENT TRUMP..REVEALED..HE'S BEEN TAKING..HYDROXYCHOLOQUINE SOUNDFAMILIAR? THE DRUG..WHICH IS USED TO TREAT..ARTHRITIS..LUPUS.. AND MALARIA..MADE HEADLINES IN MARCH..WHEN AUTHORITIES CONSIDERED ITAS A POSSIBLE TREATMENT..FOR COVID-19..PRESIDENT TRUMP :35 "IT'S BEENAROUND FOR 40 YEARS FOR MALARIAFOR LUPUS FOR OTHER THINGS ITAKE IT.FRONTLINE WORKERS TAKE IT A LOTOF DOCTORS TAKE IT." SINCE THEN...THE U-S FOODAND DRUG ADMINISTRATION...PUTOUT THIS WARNING...SHOW FDA WEBSITE INDICATING..BOTH HYDROXCHLOROQUINE ANDCHLOROQUINE HAVE NOT BEEN SHOWNTO BE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE FORTREATING OR PREVENTING COVID-19...SHOW FDA WEBSITE ADDING..BOTH DRUGS CAN CAUSE ABNORMALHEART RHYTHMS..WHICH CAN BE FATAL..SHOW FDA WEBSITE AND THOSE WITHUNDERLYING HEALTH ISSUES..LIKE HEART AND KIDNEY DISEASEARE AT A GREATER RISK..OF HEART PROBLEMS..PRESIDENT TRUMP 2:04 "I WANTTHAT THIS HAS AN IMPACT." AUTHORITIES ARE ALSOASSESSING A POTENTIAL COVID-19BREAK THROUGH..MODERNA INC.A BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY...A VACCINE..WHICH MAY PROTECT PEOPLE FROMGETTING THE VIRUS.DR.DAVID DI JOHN/ASSOCIATEPROFESSOR OF PEDIATRICS ANDUNLV SCHOOL OF MEDICINE SOT:7:12 "THIS WOULD REALLY BE ANOVEL, A NOVEL VACCINE THEREARE NONE TO MY KNOWLEDGE AT ALLAT A VACCINE THAT ARE OUT INCLINICAL USE AT THIS POINT." DOCTOR DAVID DI JOHN..WITH THE U-N- L-V SCHOOL OFMEDICINE SAYS HE'S CAUTIOUSLYOPTIMISTIC..ACCORDING TO MODERNA..IN THE FIRST PHASE OF VACCINETESTING...ALL EIGHT PARTICIPANTS..LIKE A TRADITIONAL VACCINE TOPROTECT THE BODY.DAVID DI JOHN/ASSOCIATEPROFESSOR OF PEDIATRICS ANDUNLV SCHOOL OF MEDICINE 7:56"THIS IS A DIFFERENT APPROACHAND SO I HOPE IT'S VERYEXCITING I CERTAINLY HOPE ITHAS GREAT POTENTIAL BUT WEREALLY NEED TO SEE MORE DATA ONA NUMBER OF FRONTS ON WHETHEROR NOT THIS WILL TRULY WORK."THE TRIAL HAS SHOWN IT TO BESAFE SO FAR..AND THE F-D-A HAS HAS FASTTRACKED THE NEXT PHASE..WHICH IS SET TO START FORJULY...LAST WEEK...AUTHORITIES PLEDGEDTO HAVE A VACCINE..BY THE END OF THE YEAR...REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.



