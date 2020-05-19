Adventure Boyz movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Speedway champ Mike Harris is left to look after his kids for the summer holidays, he is stunned that they want to sit inside and play on devices.

Insisting they get outdoors for real adventure he sets off a chain of events that will change their lives forever!

When the boys discover a hoard of stolen jewels from a royal castle, bumbling criminals are soon in hot pursuit.

Getting their dad arrested for the crime, the boys must use all their skills to bring down the criminals and get dad out of jail for his final speedway race!

Director: Howard J.

Ford Stars: Jon Campling, Angela Dixon, Justin Hayward