Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:13s - Published 2 hours ago Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for the landfall of tropical cyclone Amphan which will hit the states tomorrow and is expected to cause widespread damage; Home Secy Ajay Bhalla has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states to take steps to "mitigate the distress of migrant workers"; Fresh war of words breaks out between Congress General Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UP administration, BJP minister accuses Gandhis of politicising migrants movement and more news 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources PM Modi chairs high-level meeting over Cyclone Amphan



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials to review the situation arising out of cyclone Amphan in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 21 hours ago Board exam schedules out: Class 10 & 12 exams in July, list on cbse.nic.in | Oneindia News



Class 10th and 12th Board exams will take place in July, details out on cbse.nic.in and on HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal's Twitter handle. Apart from that, Karnataka has significantly eased curbs.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:41 Published 1 day ago