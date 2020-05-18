Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News
|
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Cyclone Amphan advances: Home Minister assures Mamata, Naveen Patnaik of aid | Oneindia News
West Bengal and Odisha are bracing for the landfall of tropical cyclone Amphan which will hit the states tomorrow and is expected to cause widespread damage; Home Secy Ajay Bhalla has written to the Chief Secretaries of all states to take steps to "mitigate the distress of migrant workers"; Fresh war of words breaks out between Congress General Secy Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and UP administration, BJP minister accuses Gandhis of politicising migrants movement and more news