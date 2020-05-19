FARBEST FOOD EMPLOYEES

Testing positive for coronavirus -- at farbest turkey processing plant in huntingburg.

This in addition to dozens of cases already reported... far-best is one of the nation's largest turkey producers - but an outbreak has shut down the dubois county plant - hard hit by covid-19.... john rawlings is live for us this morning -- with what*far-best is doing to keep workers and consumers safe.

Good morning john..

Tommy..

Lauren..

There has been a big spike in coronavirus numbers here in dubois county..

And a big reason why is due recent testing at farbest foods.

Of the 588 employees at the turkey processing facility... 101 tested positive for covid-19 while 23 tests are still pending.

This comes in addition to 42 confirmed cases that the company reported last week.

According to farbest foods..

The employees who tested positive were asymptomatic and are from various counties.

These individuals will self quarantine for ten days per cdc guidance to protect employees, their families, and the community from further exposure to the virus.

As an added precaution..

The company conducted environmental swab tests for 20 high-touch surfaces in the plant and all of those tests were negative.

Farbest foods will continue this environmental swab testing in the coming weeks.

At this time..

There is currently no evidence to support transmission of covid-19 associated with food.

The plant will remained closed today..

But will reopen wednesday with employees who tested negative.

Reporting love in dubois county..

John rawlings..

44news.