Head of Disney Streaming Takes New Role as TikTok CEO

Kevin Mayer has resigned from his role as the head of Disney's streaming operation to take over as CEO of social media platform TikTok.

Disney's Head of Streaming, Kevin Mayer, Becomes TikTok C.E.O.

Kevin Mayer will lead the Chinese-owned app for making and sharing short videos, which has exploded...
New TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer highlights music and gaming as focus areas in his first statements after being poached from Disney

New TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer highlights music and gaming as focus areas in his first statements after being poached from Disney· TikTok has named Kevin Mayer, Disney's former head of streaming services, as its new CEO. ·...
Disney's top streaming executive, Kevin Mayer, will leave the entertainment and theme parks giant to become the chief executive officer of TikTok, the popular video app owned by China's ByteDance, the..

The former head of streaming services at Disney Kevin Mayer is the new CEO of TikTok. According to Business Insider, he said he wants to focus on music and gaming at his new job. Trending songs on..

