Head of Disney Streaming Takes New Role as TikTok CEO
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:23s - Published
28 minutes ago
Head of Disney Streaming Takes New Role as TikTok CEO
Kevin Mayer has resigned from his role as the head of Disney's streaming operation to take over as CEO of social media platform TikTok.
Recent related news from verified sources
Kevin Mayer will lead the Chinese-owned app for making and sharing short videos, which has exploded... NYTimes.com - Published 17 hours ago Also reported by • TechCrunch • Business Insider
· TikTok has named Kevin Mayer, Disney's former head of streaming services, as its new CEO.
·... Business Insider - Published 18 hours ago
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Disney streaming exec set to be TikTok CEO Disney's top streaming executive, Kevin Mayer, will leave the entertainment and theme parks giant to become the chief executive officer of TikTok, the popular video app owned by China's ByteDance, the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 6 hours ago
New TikTok CEO Will Focus On Music And Gaming The former head of streaming services at Disney Kevin Mayer is the new CEO of TikTok. According to Business Insider, he said he wants to focus on music and gaming at his new job. Trending songs on.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 15 hours ago