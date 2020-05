Air Pollution in China Rises in May, Back to Pre-Lockdown Levels After Sharp Decline Due to the Coronavirus Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:51s - Published 5 hours ago Air Pollution in China Rises in May, Back to Pre-Lockdown Levels After Sharp Decline Due to the Coronavirus Around the world air pollution levels decreased when countries put in place strict stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources China sees post-lockdown rise in air pollution: study China's levels of some air pollutants have risen back to above last year's levels after dropping when...

Reuters India - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Tracey Davies RT @MarkOlalde: Aaaand we're back. https://t.co/MDVSJGgMBp 49 minutes ago Mark Olalde Aaaand we're back. https://t.co/MDVSJGgMBp 3 hours ago