SPORTS RETURN

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
dan scheneman tells us about nascar drivers raced around the country
Some of the biggest names in golf were driving fairways.

Sports finally returned.

Nbc's dan scheneman has the story.

:00 :18 :30 (nats ) nascar was back on the track....at darlington, south carolina.... and for 400 miles the race looked like any other .... but off the track...endless rows of empty seats.

Veteran driver kevin harvick took the checkered flag.

(kevin harvick/nascar driver :18-:22) "there's a lot of people that put a lot of effort into this.

I'm glad it went the way that it went.

In germany..the budesliga...the country's top soccer league returned to the pitch...not passionate...but with eager players.

(tyler adams/rb leipzig american player:30-:35) "as a professional soccer player, you know, you get a little bit anxious when you don't have games to work towards on the weekend.

Some of the world's best golfers were on the links...to raise money for covid-19 relief.... (president donald trump) "we want to get sports back.

We miss sports.

We need sports in terms of the psyche, the psyche of our and that's



